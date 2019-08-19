South Street Advisors Lowered Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $368,772; Stock Price Declined; Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Position as Stock Value Declined

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $144.08. About 2.10 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 186,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 8.64 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646.36 million, down from 8.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 177,723 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – BMTC GROUP INC GBT.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15.50; 25/05/2018 – BMO Low Volatilty Emerging Markets Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP PBH.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$134 FROM C$118; 23/03/2018 – MEREO BIOPHARMA TO SELL U.S. IPO SHRS VIA COWEN, BMO, RBC CAP; 09/03/2018 – BMO International Dividend ETF Goes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD NST.AX : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN SAYS GROWTH THROUGH ACQUISITIONS REMAINS STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS U.S. SEGMENT GROWING FASTER THAN REST OF BANK

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 400.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

