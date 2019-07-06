South Street Advisors Lowered Allstate (ALL) Holding by $851,640; Okumus Fund Management LTD Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Has Increased by $6.27 Million

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.49. About 980,816 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 2.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.59 million for 14.76 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares to 43,878 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,792 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 2,380 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.31% or 8,850 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 322,413 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Com accumulated 5,723 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Verition Fund Lc invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 29,375 were accumulated by Bluecrest Ltd. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.11% or 279,002 shares. Gideon Capital invested in 13,883 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has 1.83M shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 7,080 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amer Group reported 186,745 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) has 81,286 shares. Amg Tru Savings Bank reported 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cls Invests Lc reported 6,191 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.