South Street Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $776,600 as Stock Declined; As Diageo Plc Sp Adr (DEO) Share Value Declined, Holder Bahl & Gaynor Lowered by $447,200 Its Stake

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 7,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 98,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 91,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52M shares traded or 98.53% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sp Adr (DEO) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,742 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 21,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 490,228 shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 75,313 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $254.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 35,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,806 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,800 shares to 91,747 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 141,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,545 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.