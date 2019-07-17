South Street Advisors Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Raised by Columbus Circle Investors

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 41,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $169.12. About 3.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 20,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 643,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.14 million, up from 623,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 336,493 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 10,333 shares to 238,747 shares, valued at $30.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 220,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,270 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares to 110,250 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,547 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

