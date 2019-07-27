South Street Advisors Increased Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $1.25 Million; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.06 Million

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 11,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,092 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 25,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha Limited Liability owns 6,138 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,938 shares. Epoch Investment Incorporated accumulated 3,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,564 shares. 10,691 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 59,900 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Amg National Tru Natl Bank reported 15,330 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk invested in 0.23% or 943,385 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust Comm owns 14,162 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 5,600 were accumulated by Eagle Capital Ltd Llc. King Luther Capital Corporation accumulated 1.11M shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.92% stake.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares to 110,250 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.73 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,700 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas accumulated 2.56 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 68.35 million shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc owns 13,356 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 618,106 shares. Essex Invest Management Communication Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 265 shares. Payden Rygel reported 212,900 shares. Argyle Mngmt owns 45,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 31,493 shares. First Bancorporation holds 0.16% or 11,089 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Paradigm Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 14,553 were reported by Lipe & Dalton. Chemung Canal Tru holds 85,292 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma reported 2.19% stake.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares to 35,239 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).