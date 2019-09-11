South Street Advisors Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)

Among 5 analysts covering Homeserve PLC (LON:HSV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Homeserve PLC has GBX 1400 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 1244’s average target is 8.55% above currents GBX 1146 stock price. Homeserve PLC had 24 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 970 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. Berenberg maintained HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) rating on Thursday, June 6. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 1400 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of HSV in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Equal Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) on Thursday, June 27 with “Overweight” rating. Liberum Capital maintained HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1350 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by JP Morgan. See HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) latest ratings:

South Street Advisors Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 72.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc acquired 6,680 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 15,933 shares with $1.29M value, up from 9,253 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 7.60M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household clients under the HomeServe brand. The company has market cap of 3.64 billion GBP. The firm offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services. It has a 35.48 P/E ratio. It provides its home assistance services through a network of engineers and sub-contractors.

The stock increased 0.61% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1146. About 411,570 shares traded. HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83.38’s average target is 16.03% above currents $71.86 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $91 target. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

