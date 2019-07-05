South Street Advisors Has Upped Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Pfizer (Call) (PFE) Holding By $28.40 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Pfizer Inc (Call) (PFE) stake by 55.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 676,300 shares as Pfizer Inc (Call) (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 535,600 shares with $22.75 million value, down from 1.21 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc (Call) now has $244.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 6.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations

South Street Advisors Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 501.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc acquired 75,930 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 91,080 shares with $11.82M value, up from 15,150 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.38. About 782,836 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 13/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – Form 10-Q; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 04/04/2018 – LILLY SEES CHARGE ABOUT 5C-SHR IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 19,150 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn Inc owns 23,480 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,234 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 65,685 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Chilton Limited Co reported 16,646 shares. Headinvest Lc has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,960 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 138,528 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6.79M shares. Cordasco Networks accumulated 2,686 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc has 0.95% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Zacks has 1.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). City holds 90,588 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has 0.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 207,871 shares. Beech Hill Advisors has invested 3.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,994 shares to 8,594 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fair Isaac Corp (Put) (NYSE:FICO) stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust (Call) (DIA) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M had sold 43,800 shares worth $1.81 million.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $143 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $6.10 million worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman Assoc invested in 3,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Glynn Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.32% or 13,490 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 91,618 shares. 8,058 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.06% or 148,779 shares. Andra Ap holds 52,187 shares. 26,844 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Com In holds 0.22% or 7,093 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & Com Inc owns 4,399 shares. 61,908 were accumulated by Montag A And Assocs Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 17.99M shares or 0.48% of the stock. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has invested 0.69% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,676 shares or 0.11% of the stock.