South Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $10.52 Million; Eulav Asset Management Upped Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) by $672,000

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 145,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 11.73 million shares traded or 37.76% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.08M, up from 226,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.78. About 126,288 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID. MEHRABIAN ROBERT sold $1.83M worth of stock or 8,316 shares. 10,000 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares with value of $2.26 million were sold by VON SCHACK WESLEY W. 6,106 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares with value of $1.39M were sold by DAHLBERG KENNETH C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Motco has 0.08% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Daiwa Securities Grp accumulated 0.03% or 16,283 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 217,717 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 26,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,850 shares. 1,815 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Highland Cap Management LP has 1,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Psagot House owns 292 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 83,289 shares. Blackrock owns 3.74 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 249 shares stake.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 98,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teledyne Acquires Additional Gas Monitoring Instruments – Business Wire” on October 16, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne e2v join as Teledyne Imaging at Vision China Shanghai – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Optech to Showcase New Advancements in Geospatial Solutions at INTERGEO 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. AbbVie – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Anticipation Of Powell Speech, G20 Summit Has Market In Wait-And-See Mode – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 414,121 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,432 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). De Burlo Group reported 33,750 shares. Cornerstone has 5,265 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And stated it has 3,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bennicas And Associate Inc holds 14,943 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 2.97M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2% or 76,554 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 948 shares to 36,283 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).