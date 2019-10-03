South Street Advisors Has Raised Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $7.27 Million; Stock Rose; As New Jersey Resources (NJR) Share Value Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 186.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 142,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 219,285 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, up from 76,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 599,387 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 117,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 257,748 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, down from 374,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Jersey Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 391,549 shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 152,752 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.02% or 7,059 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 12,895 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 12,584 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 1.22M shares. Gotham Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 6,723 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.02% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 11,018 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 6,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Clark Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Franklin Res has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 10,381 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,792 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $26.10M for 37.29 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc Class A by 131,639 shares to 241,844 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 260,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 141,743 shares to 15,545 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,747 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.