South Street Advisors Has Raised Holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by $5.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Epr Pptys (EPR) Shares Declined While Honeywell International Has Trimmed Position by $416,480

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 218.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 33,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 48,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, up from 15,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.03. About 87,304 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 175,512 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 18,220 shares to 117,400 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 12,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares to 114,143 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.