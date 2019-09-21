South Street Advisors Has Lowered Kb Home (KBH) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Callahan Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in United Rentals (URI)

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 26,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 24,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91 million shares traded or 36.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.77M shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (NYSE:AGN) by 2,700 shares to 12,774 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,927 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

