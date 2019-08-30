South Street Advisors Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $576,810; Share Value Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common (JPM) Stock Rose, Country Trust Bank Trimmed Its Position

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 4.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common (JPM) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 57,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 501,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80 million, down from 559,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 2.54 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap has 49,065 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 2.16% or 6.23M shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 0.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.87 million shares. California-based Van Strum Towne has invested 2.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenwood Associates Ltd Liability has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willis Investment Counsel invested in 167,400 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Phocas Fincl invested in 9,597 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management accumulated 0.7% or 19,508 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clark Group has 453,906 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Fairview Capital accumulated 5,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 137,053 are owned by Cullinan Associates. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 119,867 shares. Mader Shannon Wealth reported 14,787 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.33 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate (CSJ) by 96,128 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $69.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 9,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,790 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).