South Street Advisors Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $368,772; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Upped Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79 million, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 259,893 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 3.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.62 million. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 387.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

