South Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Kb Home (KBH) Position as Market Value Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Cut Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $6.90 Million

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 1.79 million shares traded or 7.19% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 15,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 20,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 35,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donald Smith & Communications has invested 0.27% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.24M shares stake. Globeflex Capital LP invested 0.2% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 143,787 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd holds 0.05% or 17,623 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 2.83 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.06% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,229 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 195,234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 2.80M shares.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.34 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 551,551 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 423 shares. Cim Limited holds 939 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 1,147 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 20 shares. 133 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 81,843 shares. Trust Investment Advsrs holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 640 shares. Sun Life holds 65 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel accumulated 86,502 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.14% or 118,065 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 57 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 1,522 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 8,819 were accumulated by Hartford Communications.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.