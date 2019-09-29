South Street Advisors Has Cut Visa (V) Position by $3.18 Million; As The Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Rose, Eam Investors Has Lowered by $372,960 Its Holding

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 24,057 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 30,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Ensign Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 262,486 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, down from 114,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

