South Street Advisors Has Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $368,772; Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

South Street Advisors Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 109,547 shares with $17.35M value, down from 111,881 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $127.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.61. About 3.33 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer

Among 5 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc had 28 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 10 with “Underweight”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. See Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) latest ratings:

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Monday, February 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $189 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Monness. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Benioff Marc sold $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 6,331 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $79.99M for 398.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra reported 27,702 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,758 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Tru Com Na stated it has 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,658 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 355,700 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte holds 10,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Provise Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,935 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 445,848 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 76,410 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 256,949 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 815 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.83M shares.

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.72 billion GBP. It provides clients with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers clients with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Land Securities Group plc shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Associates Investment Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) for 73,188 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) for 2,600 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) or 86,705 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd holds 0.2% or 27,236 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). 496 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 6,868 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 215,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0% or 213,863 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 101,520 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND).

