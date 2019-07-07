South Street Advisors Has Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $368,772; Dock Street Asset Management Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $846,705; Stock Rose

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, down from 73,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

