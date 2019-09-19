South Street Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $2.69 Million; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Market Value Rose While Woodstock Has Trimmed Position by $852,500

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $272.73. About 268,325 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,747 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, down from 109,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 2.93M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.69% or 43,265 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,055 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 368 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 749,909 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 174,018 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd invested in 0.65% or 41,906 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 3,619 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap invested in 316,788 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Next Century Growth Ltd Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 5,987 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 190.96 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,317 were reported by Transamerica Incorporated. 1,668 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 193 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kj Harrison has 0.96% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 11,000 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,616 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 126 shares. Westfield Management Limited Partnership owns 232,800 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd reported 0.13% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 3,776 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Omers Administration holds 22,300 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Citizens Comml Bank & Company invested 0.19% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 3,300 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 90,965 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.