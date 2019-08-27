South Street Advisors Has Boosted Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake by $312,840; Valuation Were Volatile; Dominion Resources (D) Holding Held by Kingfisher Capital Llc

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 948 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,283 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 35,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 411,790 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.