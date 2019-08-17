South Street Advisors Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $576,810; As Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Stock Value Rose, Botty Investors Has Trimmed Stake

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares to 114,143 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,790 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has 104,925 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Services invested in 147,359 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc reported 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 439,336 shares or 5.13% of the stock. Osterweis Capital invested in 360,305 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 28,324 shares. Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ct invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taylor Asset Mgmt has 2,800 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.87% or 163,778 shares. Knott David M holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,400 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc, -based fund reported 414,611 shares. 41,573 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

