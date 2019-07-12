South Street Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Share Price Declined; Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Position

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 632,936 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.08M shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advsr has 3,170 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,297 shares. Moreover, First Merchants Corp has 1.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 49,399 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,549 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us reported 455,199 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,724 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 7,997 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv holds 59,288 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 2,041 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Murphy Capital owns 17,044 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Communication reported 10,176 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fosun Ltd accumulated 11,445 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc invested in 0.02% or 262 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 246,333 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares to 110,250 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,143 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,661 shares to 31,930 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 100,266 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% or 46,510 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 150,658 shares or 0.08% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 369,884 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,651 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 140,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 4,482 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 43,359 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability has 10,314 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 1.94 million shares. Portland Glob Lc accumulated 0.2% or 7,065 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,370 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.04M for 11.28 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.