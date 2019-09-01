South Street Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $9.79 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Telemus Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Trial Also Met Secondary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 57,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 48,115 shares to 689,367 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares to 27,787 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,250 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).