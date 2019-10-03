South Street Advisors Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shorts Lowered By 12.85%

South Street Advisors Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 91,747 shares with $13.92 million value, down from 109,547 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $126.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $144.22. About 4.32M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) had a decrease of 12.85% in short interest. ENPH’s SI was 12.96 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.85% from 14.87M shares previously. With 3.14M avg volume, 4 days are for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s short sellers to cover ENPH’s short positions. The SI to Enphase Energy Inc’s float is 18.42%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 4.12 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 180.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 30.04% above currents $144.22 stock price. Salesforce.com had 18 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 23. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18400 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, August 23. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17100 target in Friday, August 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $16 lowest target. $49’s average target is 123.74% above currents $21.9 stock price. Enphase Energy had 9 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Northland on Monday, August 26 with “Outperform”. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the shares of ENPH in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Hold” rating.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 228.12 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.