South Street Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Visa (V) by $497,172; Capital International Sarl Lowered Its Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) Position by $14.57 Million

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, down from 117,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 2.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) by 72.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 431,907 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Vale Sa On Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 9.78 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2017; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,396 shares. Primecap Com Ca owns 3.66M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Williams Jones Limited Liability Company holds 1.48M shares or 5.13% of its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 68,675 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,152 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 4.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fort Washington Advsr Oh accumulated 538,944 shares. Westwood Grp accumulated 0.05% or 32,325 shares. Spc Fin has 8,092 shares. Century Companies stated it has 12.19M shares. Davis Capital Prns Limited Liability holds 400,000 shares or 5.34% of its portfolio. Madison Investment Holdg accumulated 0.93% or 324,445 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 1.00 million shares. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares to 43,878 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.