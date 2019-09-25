South Street Advisors Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Carbon Black (CBLK) SI Increased By 16.25%

South Street Advisors Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 91,747 shares with $13.92M value, down from 109,547 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $133.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 4.01 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) had an increase of 16.25% in short interest. CBLK’s SI was 3.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.25% from 3.16M shares previously. With 1.20M avg volume, 3 days are for Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s short sellers to cover CBLK’s short positions. The SI to Carbon Black Inc’s float is 9.08%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 1.39M shares traded. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has declined 8.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.19% or 5.27M shares. D E Shaw Commerce has 7,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legacy Cap Partners reported 0.73% stake. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 1,033 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Investment Grp Lc has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,350 shares. 1,982 are owned by Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Swarthmore Grp Incorporated reported 47,725 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.79M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research reported 608,139 shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29,012 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 84,459 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 52,818 shares. Laurion Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 9,991 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 23.34% above currents $152.05 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Wedbush maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18400 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 23. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.