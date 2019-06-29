South Street Advisors Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $368,772; Stock Value Declined; Cs Mckee LP Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 421.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 44 selling transactions for $39.02 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 Benioff Marc sold $2.25 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, February 5 Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. 362 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested in 3.93% or 2.24 million shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 563,222 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisors Ltd stated it has 10,656 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 2,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.04M shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 445,848 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 53,000 shares or 3.52% of the stock. 185,430 are owned by Cibc World. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Com reported 65,960 shares stake. King Luther Cap Management owns 97,491 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 3,740 are held by Gru One Trading Lp. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 121,513 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Earnings: 6 Key Takeaways – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Month In Red, Stocks On A Roll Despite Trade Fears As Jobs Data Loom – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is DocuSign a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Plunge? – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Makes a Discreet Deal In the World of B2B – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,295 shares to 48,555 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD Rallies On Micron Earnings, Rumors Of Replacing Intel In Microsoft Surface Devices – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares to 356,900 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Techn by 220,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Monarch Capital Management has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 12.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fin Advisory Grp Inc holds 6,394 shares. Hound Partners Limited Co holds 1.59 million shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,532 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 138,506 shares. Augustine Asset holds 7.31% or 93,412 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 4,184 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Wright Service reported 106,234 shares stake. 35,830 are owned by Jnba Fincl. 70,060 were reported by Hollencrest Capital. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.37% or 66,054 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Finance Advsrs Inc accumulated 151,205 shares. 1St Source Bancshares invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Arga Mgmt LP has 0.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).