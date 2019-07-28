South Street Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Shares Declined; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Price Rose, Holder Us Bancorp De Decreased by $304,500 Its Stake

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 20,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 516,053 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag Caldwell Ltd holds 2.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 270,686 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 10,118 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Peapack Gladstone Corp has 3,502 shares. Notis has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Fund Management LP reported 205,398 shares. Autus Asset Lc holds 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 19,118 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 100 were reported by Advsr Ltd Ltd Company. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 199,524 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,300 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.46% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability reported 9,336 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 948 shares to 36,283 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 18 sales for $17.28 million activity. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.58M on Friday, February 8. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779 on Thursday, February 7. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $923,058 on Tuesday, January 29. 846 shares valued at $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52M for 27.98 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Fragasso Group Incorporated holds 0.71% or 23,653 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,682 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,565 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd holds 1,956 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 17,097 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com reported 45,043 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Co reported 8,597 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.08% stake.

