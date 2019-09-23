South Street Advisors Cut Its Visa (V) Position; Cintas (CTAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 216 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 229 decreased and sold their stakes in Cintas Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 67.47 million shares, down from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cintas Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 9 to 10 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 192 Increased: 154 New Position: 62.

South Street Advisors Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc sold 18,400 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 95,743 shares with $16.62M value, down from 114,143 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $389.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14 million shares traded or 98.86% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33M for 29.65 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.60 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.76 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 6.2% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 143,168 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.