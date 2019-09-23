South Street Advisors Boosted Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Increased Autonation (AN) Position

South Street Advisors Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc acquired 7,060 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 98,140 shares with $10.87 million value, up from 91,080 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $112.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.54M shares traded or 99.45% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Lilly Surprises With Strong Beat After Cutting R&D and Jobs; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Trial Also Met Secondary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 105101.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 225,968 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 226,183 shares with $9.49M value, up from 215 last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 753,594 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $70,348 activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 185 shares worth $20,067. On Tuesday, March 26 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M.

South Street Advisors Llc decreased Altice Usa Inc stake by 75,000 shares to 70,037 valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 18,400 shares and now owns 95,743 shares. Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 80,086 shares. Accredited Inc reported 3,117 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 564,268 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Marco Management Limited Liability reported 2,117 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,817 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 11,554 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y owns 2,471 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.32% stake. Bp Pcl stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 14,970 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2,496 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio. Legacy Prns Inc holds 2,383 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Commerce has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Linscomb And Williams accumulated 2,771 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 11.34% above currents $116.16 stock price. Eli Lilly had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 591,044 shares to 5.72M valued at $400.80M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 1.72M shares and now owns 1.55 million shares. Eversource Energy was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity. $3.13 million worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J.