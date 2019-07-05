South State Trimmed Its Holding in The Mosaic Company (MOS) as Share Price Declined; Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by $7.40 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 62,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.98 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 139,465 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,232 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 88,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.34M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $122.91 million for 19.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares to 45,867 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock or 2,089 shares. 1,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 9,175 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Co invested in 8,375 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 1,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited Co accumulated 2.12% or 239,925 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 12,940 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Capstone Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 28,516 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 744,068 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 55,176 shares. Advsr Asset Management invested in 34,504 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 1.55M shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $43.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,118 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 9,774 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0.17% or 3,781 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,525 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs Com accumulated 2,775 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Raymond James owns 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 263,966 shares. Putnam Llc invested in 4,532 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 138,685 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,328 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 17,397 shares. M&R Capital Management owns 775 shares. 35,042 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 1.86% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $334.42M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.