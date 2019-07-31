South State Trimmed Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $919,296; Visa (V) Shareholder Jnba Financial Advisors Has Upped Stake

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 4.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 38,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $300.74. About 1.86M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 197,252 shares to 335,772 shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,918 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Cap Mngmt Inc invested 1.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crossvault Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,405 shares or 5.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Company has 1.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 1.37M shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2,893 shares. Staley Advisers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,093 shares. Cadinha And Lc has invested 4.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Churchill Management owns 62,444 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fagan Associates owns 49,342 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset stated it has 31,699 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.98M shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru Com has 2.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrow stated it has 84,274 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.29 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,376 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has 1,030 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 2,376 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.16% or 1,245 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Comm accumulated 16,350 shares. 2,993 are held by Aspiriant Llc. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Karp Capital Management has 0.84% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,860 shares. 61,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 40,718 shares. Kistler invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Security Trust Co stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Narwhal Management accumulated 0.32% or 5,538 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Software stocks get crunched with Zoom, Okta among biggest losers – MarketWatch” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.