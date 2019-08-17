South State (SSB) Stock Rose While Advisory Research Cut Its Holding; Aviance Capital Partners Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 82,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 68,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 150,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 120,710 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 40,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,366 shares to 69,625 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,866 shares to 216,128 shares, valued at $41.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

