South State (SSB) Position Has Lifted by Bryn Mawr Trust Company; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised by $3.25 Million Its Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 491,687 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, up from 90,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 9,177 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,364 shares to 571,296 shares, valued at $30.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,530 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 130,602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waratah Capital Ltd stated it has 369,861 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc owns 701,793 shares. Art Advisors Llc reported 273,866 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 8.97M shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 311,900 shares. Captrust owns 714 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 6.14 million shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs invested in 38,580 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 8.14 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 157,850 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.45% or 567,037 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.02% or 81,658 shares. Citigroup owns 349,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 13.18 million shares.