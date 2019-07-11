South State (SSB) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; NYRSTAR NV BRUXELLES ORDINARY SHARES (NYRSF) Shorts Lowered By 16.61%

NYRSTAR NV BRUXELLES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NYRSF) had a decrease of 16.61% in short interest. NYRSF’s SI was 130,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.61% from 155,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report $1.30 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. SSB’s profit would be $46.44 million giving it 14.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, South State Corporation’s analysts see 3.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 36,542 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nyrstar NV engages in mining, smelting, and producing zinc, lead, and other base and precious metals primarily in Europe, Australia, Canada, the United States, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $. It offers zinc in concentrate from its mining operations, as well as offers zinc galvanizing alloys and zinc die casting alloys for various industries that range from construction and infrastructure, transport and industrial machinery, and communications to electronics, consumer products, and human health. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also produces copper concentrates and copper cathodes used in building construction, electrical and electronic products, transportation equipment, consumer products, and industrial machinery and equipment; and lead concentrate primarily for the production of batteries.

More notable recent Nyrstar NV (OTCMKTS:NYRSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nyrstar -10% as restructuring to bring ‘very substantial’ shareholder dilution – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nyrstar wins $650M cash lifeline from Trafigura – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nyrstar -25% as Morgan Stanley analyst says shares could be worthless – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Nyrstar NV (OTCMKTS:NYRSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nyrstar -50% as ABN Amro analyst warns shares will get wiped out – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nyrstar to be taken control by top shareholder Trafigura – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.