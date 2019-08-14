South State Raised Us Bancorp (USB) Position; De Burlo Group Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 18.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 9,850 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 42,050 shares with $6.72M value, down from 51,900 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.84. About 1.15 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

South State Corp increased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 165.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp acquired 288,138 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The South State Corp holds 462,696 shares with $22.30 million value, up from 174,558 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $80.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 7.63M shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,134 shares. Dillon & Assoc holds 84,670 shares or 4.4% of its portfolio. Permanens Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.05% or 26,212 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 5,202 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 13,391 shares. 332,640 are held by Putnam Investments Limited Com. Proshare Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 855,207 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shine Inv Advisory invested in 0.08% or 1,106 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 2,158 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Foundation stated it has 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.33% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 36,513 shares. Fire Gru Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 518,675 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc reported 5,146 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 0.03% or 5,624 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 0.9% or 125,928 shares. Westwood Group Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.33M shares. 22,838 were reported by Rampart Investment Management Ltd Co. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 17,709 shares. 5,759 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. 4.04 million are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Aperio Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 75,851 are owned by Family Mngmt. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Natl Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,336 shares. South State Corporation reported 462,696 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $5600 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9.