South State Raised Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $507,689; Stock Value Rose; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Market Value Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $54.74 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.17 million, down from 9.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 1.10M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 3.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 112,394 shares to 215,899 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

