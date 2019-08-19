South State Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $414,309; Cit Group (CIT) Holding Raised by Gendell Jeffrey L

South State Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 27,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 23,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 5.18M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 182.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 103,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 160,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 56,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 391,857 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cit’s Ba2 Senior Unsecured Rating, Revises Outlook To Positive From Stable; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT)

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 21,536 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,300 shares, and cut its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. The insider Fawcett John J. bought $307,717. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought 11,500 shares worth $500,817. On Friday, August 16 the insider Solk Steve bought $84,900.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,647 shares to 369,524 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,573 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

