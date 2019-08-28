South State Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Upped as Share Price Rose; Lodestar Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $347,284

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 276,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11M, down from 280,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 4.66M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc has 853,091 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 1.64 million were reported by Vontobel Asset Mgmt. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.79% or 1.59 million shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,130 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 593,048 shares. Invesco invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.42M shares. Moreover, Rmb Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bowen Hanes And accumulated 10,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Avalon Llc owns 301,072 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stewart Patten Ltd invested 1.81% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Blair William And Com Il reported 145,339 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,721 shares to 37,669 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,743 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50,048 shares to 108,141 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.15 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 8,994 are held by Barton Inv Mngmt. Royal London Asset Limited reported 673,788 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 148,103 shares. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap Management has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 136,908 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corp owns 121,512 shares. Arga Invest Mgmt Lp invested in 0.31% or 26,000 shares. The California-based Lourd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northeast Invest reported 120,218 shares stake. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Btr holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 107,430 shares. 5.44M are held by Fil Ltd. Bancorporation Of Stockton invested in 27,633 shares. Andra Ap has 71,900 shares.