South State Position In Lowes Cos (LOW) Was Has Increased; Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $15.03 Million

South State Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 23,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104.66. About 3.81 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 78,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.78 million, up from 149,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.40M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.89% or 107,234 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 50,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,887 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 20,215 shares. Lincoln holds 2,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1St Source Bank accumulated 12,127 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 7.42M shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Tru Communication Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 44,708 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 159,404 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 283,568 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.38% or 13,583 shares in its portfolio.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,510 shares to 27,196 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,232 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% or 56,707 shares. 3,824 were reported by Hollencrest Capital Mgmt. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,713 shares. Family Firm Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 205,145 shares. Edgar Lomax Communication Va has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jefferies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Public Limited Co stated it has 5,497 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shine Advisory Incorporated holds 331 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd owns 14,420 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 304 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 24,721 shares. Old National Bank In owns 91,450 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.05% or 36,605 shares.