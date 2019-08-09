South State Position in Alibaba (BABA) Trimmed by $618,618; Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $561,834; Valuation Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 11,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 280,954 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 292,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

South State Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,667 shares to 65,613 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr A by 6,365 shares to 135,292 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).