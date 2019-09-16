South State Lowered Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stake; Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc (MEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.77, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 23 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 16 reduced and sold their holdings in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.95 million shares, up from 3.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 9.

South State Corp decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) stake by 44.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 7,775 shares as Varian Medical Systems (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The South State Corp holds 9,890 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 17,665 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems now has $10.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 392,570 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $330.06 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $142.50 million activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.27% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. for 618,109 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 177,912 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 12,652 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,835 shares.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 39,871 shares traded. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19M for 24.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

