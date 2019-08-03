South State Lowered Its Holding in Alibaba (BABA) as Shares Declined; As Tecogen New (TGEN) Market Value Declined, Bard Associates Increased Its Position by $486,225

South State Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 1,668 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Blackrock holds 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) or 51,149 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). North Star Corporation accumulated 2,500 shares. Vanguard Inc invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Citadel Lc owns 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 32,252 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 374,041 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,725 shares. Bard Assocs invested in 1.47% or 731,850 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Llc owns 23,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 617,782 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.