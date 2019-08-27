South State Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $919,296; Rmb Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) as Share Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 134,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The hedge fund held 843,585 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 977,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 1,093 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

South State Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 34,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 38,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $290.28. About 237,400 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares to 27,312 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap holds 28,557 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox accumulated 43,310 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 164,750 shares. Cap Counsel owns 21,088 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Lc has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 350 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.12% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Greystone Managed Investments has 34,669 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,384 shares. Chemung Canal Tru invested in 1.92% or 30,275 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 6,313 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 125 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.64 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.56 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $23,628 activity. The insider WATKINS JOHN C bought 446 shares worth $3,251. The insider THOMAS BRUCE E bought 112 shares worth $836. WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK had bought 400 shares worth $3,158 on Thursday, August 1. $398 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by Barber Gerald F.. $7,650 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) was bought by PUTNAM EUGENE S JR.