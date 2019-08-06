South State Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $414,309; Wagner Bowman Management Cut Position in Home Depot (HD) by $351,058 as Stock Value Rose

South State Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 27,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 23,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 1.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $206.07. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock turns sharply lower, heads toward 20-year low – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About SPX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SPXC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savant Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 4,363 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 77,341 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.63 million shares. Security Company invested 0.51% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Haverford Tru Communications reported 2.21% stake. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability has 4,120 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.38% or 2.23M shares. Cambridge Tru owns 1.45% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 221,087 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 17,270 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Co. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 499,802 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Intll Grp Inc reported 305,954 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Highland Management Lc holds 0.89% or 107,234 shares in its portfolio.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,365 shares to 76,573 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,820 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Walmart Stock for a Pre-Earnings Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment has invested 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Century reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alley Co Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 41,440 shares. Madrona Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 1,503 shares. 61,423 were accumulated by Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Notis has 1.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 36,605 shares. 2,155 were accumulated by Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Suntrust Banks holds 1.05M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Benin Mgmt holds 2,541 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 134,691 shares. Rockland Trust Communications reported 97,095 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 59,308 shares. Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2,787 shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares to 109,962 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB) by 19,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Spdr (XLI).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.67 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.