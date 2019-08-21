South State Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $3.61 Million; As Quidel (QDEL) Valuation Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Its Stake by $2.38 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 36,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 164,624 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, down from 201,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 173,832 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,290 shares to 50,518 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 45,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,726 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.2% or 7,364 shares in its portfolio. Loeb owns 630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort Lp invested in 34,070 shares. Legacy Private holds 120,703 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 780,804 shares. Villere St Denis J Limited Com has 169,922 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Boltwood Cap Management invested in 0.74% or 19,165 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,092 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Pitcairn has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 38,928 shares. 27,410 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsr Lc. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc holds 319.74M shares. F&V Mngmt Lc reported 156,791 shares stake. Barnett And holds 0.06% or 1,890 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.46% or 17,097 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.08% or 19,755 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 59,438 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Mgmt stated it has 18,251 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 7,715 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 17,070 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 13,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Co Incorporated has 0.85% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 334,400 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 1.00 million shares. Victory Mngmt reported 911 shares stake. Moreover, Huntington Bank has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1,121 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). The New York-based Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 6,765 shares to 446,218 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 27,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Have Dropped 23%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quidel to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 8th, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Quidel (QDEL) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for QDEL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.