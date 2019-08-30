South State Increased Its Position in Centene (CNC) as Market Valuation Rose; As At&T Com (T) Valuation Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Decreased by $1.66 Million Its Stake

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 53,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,344 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 120,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 12.60 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 1.97 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sit Associate Inc reported 53,265 shares. American Int Group Inc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mercer Advisers invested in 200 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fil Ltd holds 713,010 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.09% or 21,888 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Llp reported 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42,500 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 166,550 shares. Neuberger Berman Group owns 414,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 499 shares. Wright Service Incorporated holds 33,721 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,700 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,481 shares to 114,974 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,136 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 147,329 shares. 48,145 are held by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Co. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And Trust invested in 26,789 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcgowan Asset Management has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M Hldg Secs Incorporated owns 0.96% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 132,923 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 5,101 shares. Strategic Inc owns 0.4% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 91,659 shares. Harvest Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 17,546 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.41% or 28.53M shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Co holds 7,536 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 381,340 were accumulated by Callahan Advisors Limited Liability. Meyer Handelman holds 372,885 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd holds 0.17% or 36,964 shares. Stewart & Patten Commerce Limited Company has invested 2.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,621 shares to 577,240 shares, valued at $109.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 5,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO).