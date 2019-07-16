South State Increased Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $507,689; Endologix (ELGX) Stock Value Rose While Nea Management Company Has Lowered Stake

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 100,167 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 445 shares stake. Nea Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. $149,994 worth of stock was bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 the insider Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995. The insider Mahboob Vaseem bought 15,128 shares worth $99,996.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endologix Inc. (ELGX) CEO John Onopchenko on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Endologix (ELGX) Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split – StreetInsider.com” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Endologix Appoints Matthew Thompson, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Endologix: Good Long Term Bet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2013.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 13,915 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 57,244 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 16,427 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,942 shares. Comm Commercial Bank accumulated 1.13 million shares. 4,972 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank Trust. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.46% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Northeast Invest Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 67,818 shares. Argi Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,170 shares in its portfolio. Sns Fincl has 5,913 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,456 shares to 34,820 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,912 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.