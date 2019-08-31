South State Holds Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ); As Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose, Iszo Capital Management LP Decreased by $29.95 Million Its Position

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,510 shares to 27,196 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,895 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).