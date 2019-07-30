South State Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Cut by $899,640 as Stock Price Declined; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Park National Raised Stake

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,153 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 46,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 887,221 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida

South State Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 10,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 37,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 905,185 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,417 shares to 3,929 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,400 shares. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability holds 1.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 25,963 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Com has 542 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co reported 3,746 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,344 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd holds 684,031 shares. Private Ocean holds 0.04% or 778 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 224,879 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Company invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 5,161 shares. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). John G Ullman And accumulated 0.68% or 19,571 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kayne Anderson Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 34,100 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 370,519 shares. Intact Investment Management Inc reported 0.03% stake. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 7,724 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 818,195 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt accumulated 17,005 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,630 shares. Pointstate Lp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). California Public Employees Retirement System has 771,991 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 333,138 shares stake. Old Natl Comml Bank In invested in 31,387 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Amp Cap reported 0.1% stake. 21,500 were accumulated by Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 398,071 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 7.42 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.

