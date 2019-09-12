South State Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Lowered by $2.47 Million as Stock Rose; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increases Stake in Citigroup New (C)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 11.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi

South State Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 14,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 62,401 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, down from 76,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90 million shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,900 are owned by Check Capital Mngmt Ca. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 567,884 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Harvey Mngmt Inc invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 8.14 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 726,251 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Securities Lc owns 294,804 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Foster And Motley Inc holds 10,996 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 36,299 were reported by Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Pitcairn Communication holds 0.39% or 55,173 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 6.57M shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Town & Country National Bank & Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co has invested 1.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd owns 5,201 shares. Clark owns 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,617 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Bancorp has invested 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13.98M shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.15% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 45,728 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co reported 0.37% stake. Eagle Ltd Liability accumulated 2.01% or 21,303 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc has 619,561 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,892 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service owns 508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 600 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,490 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).